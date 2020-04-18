‘Jacobs Family’ has ordered 1,250 sandwiches from the Limp Lizard to serve meals to every staff member at Crouse Hospital

Posted: Apr 17, 2020 / 04:07 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 17, 2020 / 07:14 PM EDT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Limp Lizard has been relying on a transfer order to keep the business moving, but Nick Ford has not proposed a policy for 1,250 meals.

The caller, willing to accept a $ 12,500 bill, wants to provide food for all staff at Crouse Hospital Hospital.

On Friday, Limprouse’s North Syracuse kitchen opened early to make 1,250 smoke, toast and bread cakes.

The food was stored overnight, placed in a bin and delivered to Crouse Hospital.

Nancy Wiliams, the hospital’s chief clinical director of patient experience, helped coordinate the delivery. He said, “Getting this kind of acceptance with the community comes from it – it’s within our team. It really helps with any mora. ”

In a restaurant that serves the hospital, the department arranges the meals to make sure that everyone in each department gets one. Lots of food will be delivered to the hospital Friday night for staff who work night or night.

The only information released about the donor is printed on the tag noted in each box: “The Jacobs Family.”

Nick Ford, from Limp Lizard, described the donor as “a former customer, with a great deal of service, and he said he wanted to thank us and help all these people working online.

Nancy Williams described the donor as “a grateful family, and appreciative of all that is happening here in Crouse.”

Limp Lizard has received a $ 10 donation for food to be donated to a front-office provider.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local information, follow Andrew Donovan on Twitter @AndrewDonovan.