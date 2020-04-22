Jacqueline Jossa is looking for the necessary things in a tracksuit and gloves

Jacqueline Jossa has been spotted supplying the necessary products (photo: Click News and Media)

Jacqueline Jossa has a comfortable garment attached to her shirt when the jungle queen went out shopping in a tracksuit and surgical gloves.

The winner of “I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Here” quarantined his husband Dan Osborne and their two daughters Ela, five-year-olds and Mia, 22 months, but he had to set off to stock up on supplies.

Jacqueline made sure that she was very careful while shopping while wearing surgical gloves on the trip.

She took a large bag of chips and chips, some Fab ice lollipops, and some milk among the items she’d bought during the trip.

Her stylish pink tracksuit also came from her own In The Style collection and looked both practical and convenient for shopping in stores.

Loaded with benefits to refill the fridge and sideboards, Jacqueline also had to struggle with her keys when she dropped them to the ground.

Jacqueline was seen coming out of her local food and drink store (photo: CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA)

Fab crisps and ice cream were among the hauls (Photo: CLICK FOR NEWS AND MEDIA)

Jacqueline made every effort to put on disposable gloves while shopping and take them off before getting into the car and driving home.

The current blockade in the UK among a coronavirus pandemic has forced public opinion to stay at their homes, except for necessary travel to buy food or treatment, travel to and from work if they can’t work from home and one form of daily exercise .

It was also recommended that only one member of the household should shop to reduce the number of people in stores, and Jacqueline would follow the guidelines by going out alone.

Jacqueline tried to pick up the keys with her hands full of shopping (photo: CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA)

Before returning to the car she took off her gloves (photo: CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA)

Jac also revealed this week that she decided to do “I’m a star” to show people who she really was behind the headlines.

She told Tobby Bobby Norris on Instagram Live: “My life has already ripped to shreds and I thought it was almost a way to regain control and be like” it’s me “who I am as a person. I thought it was time.

“I just want to be myself and not walk after judging that it’s a different version of me.”

