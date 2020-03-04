Jacqueline Novak brings her just one-female show, a provocative N.Y. hit, to Chicago

“Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees,” a strike display Off-Broadway with a target on a particular sex act, is on its way to Chicago.

Writer and star Novak, a favored of the New York communicate demonstrates, will perform her acclaimed comic monologue Could 29-June 18 at the The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee.

Novak’s dialogue of a precise, provocative issue — oral sex — expands to also ponder the this means of adult men and women’s non-public elements and the insanity of most intercourse functions. The display, directed by comedian John Early and boasting a manufacturing group that incorporates Mike Birbiglia and Natasha Lyonne, has drawn praise from commentators ranging from the New York Situations to comedian John Mulaney, actress Ilana Glazer and radio host Ira Glass, who named it a “nearly Talmudic dissection of a subject. Genuinely amusing and just actually like absolutely nothing else.”

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.thedentheatre.com, in particular person at The Den box business office or by calling (773) 697-3830.