Jacurion Lewis, 2, dies days after Burnside fire that injured 94-year-old man

A 2-year-old boy died days after a fire that left him and a 94-year-old man was injured on Wednesday in Burnside on the south side.

Jacurion D. Lewis was seriously injured in the fire at 4.29 pm. in a two-story building in the 700 block of East 91st Street, according to the Chicago police and the Cook County medical investigator.

Jacurion, who lived in Burnside, was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was declared dead at 9:22 am on Saturday, the medical investigator’s office said. An autopsy is planned to determine the cause and the way of his death.

A 94-year-old man has also been burned and, according to police and Chicago Fire Department officials, has been taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

No one else was found in the building, the fire department said. Other children live in the house but were away at the time of the fire.

Ten residents were displaced as a result of the fire, police said.

Police said the fire was non-criminal in nature and may have been initiated by a space heater.