Jadakiss, Rick Ross & Emanny

Jadakiss releases his long-awaited fifth solo album later this month. On February 28th, LOX co-founder Ignatius will deliver.

Gerard Victor’s picture of Rick Ross and singer Emanny is also part of a short film project of the same name. Emmany girdles a wonderfully gentle chorus, while Jada and Rozay first capture the chemistry of the “Oil Money Gang” from 2013 and the “Maybach Music 3” from 2010.

Jadakiss confirms an unpublished concept song in which he & Big Pun Battled (video)

Following the same action as in the music video “ME”, Kiss and Company are preparing for an upscale party. With his accomplice, who stands by Jada (who is also his diamond supplier), Kiss refines the deal with a turning point that you have to see while Emanny and R. R. watch from the stage and the VIP.

The title of the song is a direct allusion to Jadakiss’ first three breakthrough LPs: 2001 Kiss The Game Goodbye, 2004 Kiss Of Death and 2009 The Last Kiss, while his album honors his late friend Ignatius “Icepick” Jackson. Jackson, who died of cancer in 2017. Icepick was a producer, A&R and manager of the Ruff Ryders collective. “The project is beautiful,” said Jada HipHopDX in a recent meeting. “It’s not like nothing out there. It hasn’t emerged. It’s real pain … it’s just real music. It’s real musical. It’s beautiful. You need it. I like the way it is composed. I think my old and new fans will really enjoy this work. ”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XPLsykgRAwU (/ embed)

The LOX bang in a song about togetherness (audio)

Before Ignatius, Jada’s 2015 Top 5 Dead Or Alive album, which featured Future, Jeezy, Nas, the late Nipsey Hussle, and others, launched a chain of reactions from fans looking for a street lyricist to do more collaboration operate. He answered people’s calls by launching a collaborative project called Friday On Elm Street with Fabolous in 2017.

As a third of The LOX, Jada opens the book with some of his earlier hits alongside Sheek Louch and Styles P for the Gods of Rap tour. In the UK, the trio, together with the aforementioned artists Nas, DMX and Gang Starr, will support One Of The Best Yet, the first Gang Starr album in 16 years.

DMX toasts to its comeback campaign in a video with Rick Ross & Swizz Beatz

This song and other new music by Jadakiss and Ross are currently on the official Ambrosia For Heads playlist.