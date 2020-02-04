Jade Jones: twice Olympic champion who enjoys the pressure of looking for history in Tokyo

% MINIFYHTML59e6e116eb529dfd5a5f8e6582006c0711%

Two-time Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones discusses the pressure to make history in Tokyo, become a world champion and punishment training

The career of athletes is ultimately determined by their performance on larger stages under extreme pressure. Can it be delivered when it counts?

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Jade Jones has proven to be a winner, but continues to desire more success in taekwondo.

Jones, 26, may be the first British woman to win three consecutive Olympic titles in Tokyo this summer.

Since his introduction to sport by his grandfather as a “cheeky, quot; and” naughty, quot; eight-year-old girl Jones from Flint in North Wales has reached the peak of his sport.

Jones won the first world title of his career in Manchester last year

Jones ended his watch last May to get the first gold of the World Championship, in the -57 kg weight category, for a local Manchester audience.

When asked if there has been a change in mentality since he became world champion, Jones Sky Sports said: “I have only proven myself that even if I have had a few losses, I expect that one day I really want it, I I can and I am still the best. “

“That’s the good thing about me. I’m dealing with the highest pressure level. The more pressure, the more I feel and enjoy.

“I hope Tokyo is a big pressure, so I hope to do the same again; thrive under that pressure and perform at its best.”

Jones has won two Olympic titles, as well as the European Championship, the European Games, the Grand Prix, the Olympic Youth Games and the gold medals in the world.

If she had never become world champion, Jones says she would not have felt satisfied in her career.

“I knew I was going to compete until I won the World Championship,” added Jones.

Jones, who won her first Olympic title and the first Olympic gold taekwondo in Britain at the age of 19, was honored with an OBE on the New Year Honors list, after her elusive world title.

Jones became Britain’s first Olympic taekwondo champion and his youngest gold medal winner in London 2012

“It just seemed unreal to me, a Flint girl who went to Buckingham Palace to receive an OBE,” Jones said.

Despite the regular success during his career so far, Jones admits that athletes always want more: “The goal posts move and you always want something else.”

The prospect of writing history in Japan later this year is exciting rather than daunting.

“I already won two Olympic Games, World Championships, so I’m very lucky, just blessed to be in that position,” said Jones.

“I think I can win in Tokyo and write history, quot;

Jade Jones

“It’s really exciting to stay 26 years old and get my third Olympic gold with the ability to make history.”

“I still have the feeling that I still have a lot to learn and that I can improve a lot from now on until the Olympics. I am very happy to see where I can be.”

“I think I can win in Tokyo and write history. It’s just coming and doing it the day. I hope it happens.”

Jones (right) has the nickname of & # 39; The Headhunter & # 39; when he arrived at the British Taekwondo Academy in Manchester in 2009

Jones speaks after another punitive training, including practice fights against his British counterparts, at the National Taekwondo Center in Manchester.

Bianca Walkden, with whom Jones has been sharing accommodation for ten years, and the Welsh athlete Lauren Williams are also training at GB Taekwondo headquarters.

Jones, who finally joined his friend Walkden as the world champion, endured opposing expectations when he started his two previous experiences at the Olympics.

“I remember crying in Rio before the semi-final because there was so much pressure on me, quot;

Jade Jones

“Rio was a very different experience. I remember feeling the pressure of it, while London was like & # 39; Mission impossible & # 39;” he admitted.

“(For Rio) he would have been invincible all year round, so if he hadn’t won the Olympics, he would have felt that this was the biggest failure in history.”

“I remember crying in Rio for the semi-final because there was a lot of pressure on me.”

Jones defended his -57 kg title in Rio by beating the Spanish Eva Calvo Gómez in 2016

“So when I won it was a little more relief, thank goodness I did it.”

“But once I looked back, I couldn’t believe I had retained the title.”

Jones insists that he cannot think about what his career has outside of Tokyo, because his goal is to “go with all weapons,” looking for a third consecutive Olympic title.

Sarah Stevenson, who won the UK’s first Olympic medal in 2008 in Beijing, acted as a source of inspiration for Jones at the start of his youth career.

Twelve years later, Jones, who had not ruled out in Paris in 2024 in the past, hopes to leave a lasting legacy in the sport whenever he decides to ask for time in his career.

“Of course it would be great to have written real history and done something that nobody did and really planted my brand,” said Jones.

“Apart from that, I just want to be a role model and show if you are devoting your life to something and giving everything you have that can result from it.”

“I hope it can inspire many other athletes to try to be as good as possible in their sport.”