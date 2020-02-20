[jade-pettyjohn-joins-‘little-fires-everywhere’-cast-for-brunch!]

Jade Pettyjohn kicked off her day with the Tiny Fires In all places solid!

The 19-calendar year-old actress stepped out for a press brunch hosted by Hulu on Wednesday (February 19) at Ross Household in Los Angeles.

Jade was joined by her co-stars Gavin Lewis, Lexi Underwood, Megan Stott and Jordan Elsass.

Very little Fires Almost everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the photograph-great Richardson family and an enigmatic mom and daughter who upend their life. The story explores the pounds of tricks, the nature of art and identification, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the risk in believing that subsequent the policies can avert disaster.

The demonstrate premieres on March 18th on Hulu.

