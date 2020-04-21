Jade Thirlwall recreates the scene “Sad Little Life” Come Dine With Me

To view this video, enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to the web

browser it

supports HTML5

video

Jade Thirlwall has undertaken to recreate * this * iconic Come Dine With Me scene and we love her for that.

The singer Little Mix was wearing perfect wigs and costumes to synchronize her lips with the scene “what a sad little life, Jane” from 2016.

Peter Marsh, who finished fourth in the episode, said: “You won, Jane. Enjoy the money. I hope it makes you happy. Good God, what a sad little life, Jane.

“You ruined my night completely so that you could have money and I hope you can spend it now on graceful and decor lessons. Because you have all the charm of a dump truck without any tires. “

… And we all began to frown at the same time.

The singer Break Up personified Peter perfectly and played Jane’s awkward win like a pro.

She thought she could fool us using the original clip, huh? (Photo: Jade Thirwill / Instagram)

(embedding) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yXai3HCMV3E (/ embed)

It was as if she were there.

If we all go back to the most unpleasant moment on television, the room was sitting there awkwardly with one woman, Charlotte, saying, “I don’t understand.”

Peter was annoyed by this comment: “Well, you wouldn’t want to be honest, there’s nobody there, honey.”

Jade is obviously not on stage and neither are we.

She just signed the Instagram post: “What a sad little life Jane.

#comedinewithme. “

Friends and fans could not help laughing, remembering this moment with her.

More: Jade Thirlwall



“So Jane, take your money and get off my property,” commented Patrick Wilson.

Sister Leigh-Anne Pinnock, teammate Sairah wrote: “I’m dead”

We watched the whole movie with Jade playing TV moments during the blockade.

Do you have a story?

If you have a celebrity story, video or photo, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by sending us an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk by calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Submit Stuff page – I love to hear from you.

MORE: The Wretched horror trailer has been released and we are suddenly afraid of our neighbors

MORE: Dame Judi Dench accidentally Skyped a friend in the bathtub as she masters locking technology