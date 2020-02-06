Jadon Sancho to Liverpool? Steve McManaman claims the English superstar would refuse Anfield’s move to join another club instead

Jadon Sancho would NOT want to go to Liverpool because he would not be on the grid.

This is, according to Steve McManaman, the former Ace of Anfield, who told HorseRacing.net that Sancho, the child prodigy from England, probably wants to go somewhere where he is guaranteed to play every game.

Liverpool have been connected to Sancho since last summer, and rumors have surfaced in the 19-year-old’s remarkable season in Germany.

Sancho has set incredible numbers for Borussia Dortmund this season

Sancho, who represents Borussia Dortmund, has already scored 15 goals and scored another 16 this season. In just 28 games, he made an excellent 31 goal contributions.

He was the first player in the top five leagues in Europe to defeat Lionel Messi and double-digit in 2019/20 for both goals and assists. His talent is unmistakable.

The return to the Premier League has long been controversial, and the elected Liverpool champion is one of the favorites in conquering Sancho.

But McManaman has poured cold water on such rumors, suggesting that money and Sancho’s desire to play games regularly preclude a possible transfer to Liverpool.

“I think he would prefer to go somewhere where he starts week after week,” he said. “I don’t think there is a problem with that.

“The other thing is the cost implications; how much will it cost? He is undoubtedly a very good prospect, he is doing very well in Dortmund, he plays regularly and he is a star there.

“I don’t know if Liverpool would choose him now. If he were available he would make a lot of money and I assume there are a number of clubs that are suitable for him.”

“Jadon could cost £ 60-75 million, and that’s a lot of money for someone so young, even if they have a fantastic view.

“It’s a lot of effort for a player and frankly the young Liverpool players are doing well and Jürgen Klopp seems to be giving them a chance.”

Sancho has also been linked to Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United, while Man City is keen to bring the child prodigy back to Etihad.

The English international came to City from Watford in 2015 and spent two years at the academy before moving to Dortmund and developing into the star he has become.