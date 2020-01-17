Jaehyun from NCT shares what he does in his spare time, what he likes about world tours, etc.

NCT’s Jaehyun was recently featured in Elle magazine, which includes an interview with the idol.

When asked what he did in his spare time, Jaehyun replied that he usually drinks coffee or listens to music at home. He added: “The truth is that I prefer to keep going rather than stay still.”

Jaehyun participated in the “NEO CITY: The Origin” world tour as a member of NCT 127 last year. He said: “Not everyone can travel frequently to such diverse cities. I try to see the culture of the country as much as possible. When I play, I feel that people agree with something similar and applaud, even if their culture is different. “

The NCT member also shared his thoughts on personal relationships. He commented, “I try to be a better person for those who truly believe in me and for those in whom I trust. I believe that if you treat yourself sincerely, these feelings will be transmitted. Rather than advising someone, I stay by their side and listen to them. “

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?