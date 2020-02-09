Jaehyun from NCT thanks Minhyuk from MONSTA X + Naeun from APRIL for the birthday party

Minhyuk from MONSTA X and Naeun from APRIL organized a birthday party for Jaehyun from NCT!

On February 9, Jaehyun checked the official social media accounts of NCT 127 to reveal that his co-hosts “Inkigayo” had joined the staff to celebrate his next birthday a few days earlier. The idol shared several photos of him happily posing behind the scenes of SBS’s “Inkigayo”, holding the cake tower and specially prepared balloons.

The signs on the wall said “Happy Birthday to our Jaehyun”, while the elaborate decorations of the cake tower said “Happy Birthday to Jaehyun, which is sweeter than chocolate, beautiful, pretty, sweet and beautiful”.

Jaehyun wrote in the caption: “Thank you to the” Inkigayo “family and to Naeun and Minhyuk for celebrating my birthday early !!”

He added: “Also, happy birthday to Johnny, my February birthday brother.”

Jaehyun will celebrate his 23rd birthday (the 24th according to Korean calculations) on February 14.

Watch the latest episode of “Inkigayo” with English subtitles below!

