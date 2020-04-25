Jaguar captures Colorado WR Ravi Cascheneau in the second round

Mark Long =

The Colorado receiver, Labis Cascheneau, compares to NFL stars Larry Fitzgerald, Julio Jones, and Jarvis Laundry.

He believes he has Fitzgerald’s business-like approach, the ability to do everything Jones does, and his attitude in the laundry field. Jacksonville Jaguar loves his confidence and feels he can help him at the next level.

Jacksonville gave Quarterback Gardner Minshu a different target by choosing Cheneau in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday. The Jaguars chose Chenort 42nd overall, hoping to emerge as a threat across from Pro Bowl receiver DJ Churk.

Jaguar released Markie’s Lee earlier this week, with three wideouts Chris Conley, Dede Westbrook, and Key Lang Call in the final year of the deal.

“If this kid played in draft qualification last year, he would probably be in the Top 10, Top 15,” said Team Scout Director Mark Ellenz. “In fact, he looks like a linebacker. He not only has his RAC, catch-after-catch, blast speed and blast speed, but he can beat the tackle with a strong kid.

“He blends many things together.”

At 6’1,227 pounds, Cheneau underwent core muscle surgery following a dull performance on an NFL combine. However, he could successfully fit Jacksonville moving into an attack on the west coast under the new coordinator Jay Gruden, hoping for a faster pass intended for the receiver to play after catching.

Cheneau led the Soccer Bowl Subdivision and in 2018 she caught the game in second grade 9.6 and won the game at 112.3 yards, ranking fourth in the country. He caught 86 passes of 1,011 yards and six touchdowns in the Colorado season. He also scored five out of seventeen carry and became the only player in the country to receive five rush touchdowns.

He got a little late last season, first with a shoulder injury and then with a core injury.

He completed his college career and finished with 149 catches and 10 touchdowns at 1,943 yards. He also ran 42 yards with 280 yards and a 7 score.

“I can go anywhere, do anything, rule in different places, and do what everyone likes,” Shenort said.

Chenor wears dreadlocks to honor his deceased father. Laviska Shenault Sr. died in July 2009 after being injured by a car on the side of the highway after getting off the car to switch from the passenger seat to the driver’s seat. His mother Annie survived the West Nile virus.

Shenault Jr. wrote to the General Manager of the NFL, announced at The Players Tribune, and promised “to represent the organization with the same pride and respect that it represents the values ​​that my dad has taught me.”

The character is becoming a trend in Jacksonville. Jacksonville has been struggling with the broken locker room for the past two years. First Round Picks CJ Henderson and K’Lavon Chaisson are considered clean characters.

“It’s just another door open,” Chenor said. “It’s another level, and there’s more. There’s no stopping now. We’ll continue to improve.”

Jaguar again took 73rd place in the third round of Friday. They still have many holes to fill. Most notable is the defensive tackle that opted not to select an option in Marcel Darreus’ contract last month.

General manager Dave Caldwell has already taken a big step by rebuilding a defense that was considered one of the best in the league a few years ago. He picked a speedy Florida Cornerback Henderson for the 9th overall pick and was No. In 20 added versatile path lasher chason.

Caldwell has used his first two picks for a player at the Power Station Southeastern conference for the fourth consecutive year. Previous: Leonard Fournette and LSU running in Alabama tackle Cam Robinson in 2017, defending Taven Bryan in Florida and LSU receiver DJ Chark in 2018, defending end Joshua Allen in Kentucky and Florida in 2019 I’ve tackled Jaquin Taylor.

