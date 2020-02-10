Jaguar Jonze injured in “Eurovision: Australia Decides”

The singer Jaguar Jonze from Brisbane broke her left shoulder while performing for Eurovision: Australia will decide on Saturday (February 8).

Yesterday (February 9), the musician Deena Lynch published a still image on Instagram of the first verse of her song “Rabbit Hole”, in which she injured herself.

Jonze also appealed to her followers to temporarily provide relief so that she could play a show that evening.

“I just landed in Sydney and it’s a Sunday,” she wrote, “so I just see if someone can strap my shoulder casually so I can play my gig tonight without loosening?”

“Should probably start putting knee pads on my outfit too,” she added.

Check out Jaguar Jonzes Eurovision: Australia decides on Rabbit Hole’s performance below:

In a later statement on The Music, Jonze elaborated on the stage injury.

“You can actually see that I wanted to get up, but I had to stay in this position for a while,” she said. “(I) stretched out my arm again and luckily it snapped back into place. The adrenaline took over and I prevailed. “

Jonze was one of several finalists who fought to represent Australia at the 2020 Eurovision edition. The singer Montaigne from Sydney finally won with her single “Don’t Break Me” and beat Jonze, Didirri, Mitch Tambo, Casey Donovan and Vanessa Amorosi.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2020 will take place in May in the Netherlands.