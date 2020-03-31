Jaguar Ngakoue Creates Another Trade Plea for 25th Birthday

Frustrated Jacksonville Jaguar defensive end Yannick Gakoue has called for another transaction on his 25th birthday.

Ngakoue wrote in a Twitter post on Tuesday, “Why a man stops taking care of his family. It’s clear that he’s spending time in my current situation. Let’s go ahead.”

Four weeks after Nagakoue first publicly announced his desire to play elsewhere, “Jaguar has realized that he is no longer interested in signing a long-term contract in Jacksonville. I appreciate the journey and look forward to continuing my career elsewhere. “

Jaguar placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Ngakoue two weeks later, guaranteeing nearly $ 18 million in 2020.

After rumors have swirled that Philadelphia is interested in trading Ngakoue at a free agency, destructive path rushers have begun posting Instagram photos of former Eagles Star and Reggie White Hall of Fame.

“Once the business gets involved, it’s hard,” said Jaguars coach Dagmarone in a zoom call with reporters on Tuesday. “As a coach, you always want your players to be happy and you want the best for your players. From that perspective, I understand the challenges that are taking place in Yang .

“If you look at the organization … and look at the league and CBA rules, players have rights and teams have rights. What you do as a coach is that all this We hope we can solve it in a positive way. “

By tagging Ngakoue, Jacksonville offered him a one-year bid essentially equivalent to the top five defensive final salaries in the past five years. Ngakoue can negotiate with other teams. Jacksonville reserves the right to match any offer or receive the first two draft topics as compensation if signed elsewhere.

Ngakoue may also refuse to sign the bid and attempt to force the deal.

Jacksonville has already shipped three potential starters this month, so no one will be surprised to see him go. Bouye [Denver], defensive end Calais Campbell [Baltimore], quarterback Nick Foles [Chicago].

Campbell and Forres were on the other side of 30, but their best football was probably behind them. Ngakoue may have just begun.

Ngakoue made a third draft topic from Maryland in 2016, achieving 37 1/2 bags and 14 forced fumbles in 63 games. Of the 12 defensive touchdowns that Jaguar has scored since the rookie season, Ngakoue is directly responsible for five. Pick 6, Fumble Return, 3 Forced Fumbles, other players recovered with touchdown.

Speedy stripsack specialists made the Pro Bowl in 2017, an alternative for the last two seasons. He clearly exceeded his $ 3.84 million rookie contract. He earned $ 225 million in 2019-far less than other top playmakers in his position.

Ngakoue was seeking about $ 22 million a year to stay in Jacksonville, but Jaguar does not seem to consider him a complete or elite defensive objective to match it each year. Last year they provided about $ 18 million a year. This is more than the current franchise tag.

However, Jacksonville also has a potential roster of Ngakoue, Josh Allen of Kentucky on the roster. The seventh overall pick in the 2019 draft had 44 tackles as a newcomer, 10 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles, and made a professional bowl as an alternative.

“Again, I understand both sides of that,” Malone said. “This is the part I’ve always struggled with, the end of the business, not just the players. It happens at your staff. We have an assistant coach and what they may have now Better deals were offered, and in the end we refused permission and they had to stay.

“It’s just tough. That’s really true, especially for players who do what they want. I hope that this situation can be solved.”

