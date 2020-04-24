Jaguars Draft Florida Henderson 9th Overall

The Jacksonville Jaguars chose the speedy Florida Cornerback CJ Henderson, who took the ninth overall NFL draft ninth fastest on Thursday night, with starters Jaren Ramsey and A.J.Voy leaving.

Jacksonville believes that Henderson has the same or perhaps better chances than Jeff Ocder in Ohio. Detroit chose Okuda in the third comprehensive pick.

Henderson, a three-year starter in Florida, led the team with an 11-pass breakup last season, despite having missed several matches due to an ankle injury. He also skipped the team bowl game in preparation for the draft.

He was a plug and play starter in Jacksonville and was very needed in that position. General Manager Dave Caldwell traded Ramsey last October and buoys last month.

They tried to sign Cincinnati Cornerback Dalkes Denard at a free agency, but he failed on his body. Formerly undrafted free agents Treh Herndon and Journeyman Rasha Ann Melvin remained as expected starters for the team.

Jaguar will pick up again in opening round number 20, one of the selections he got from Los Angeles Lamb in exchange for Ramsey.

Jacksonville has many needs, with defense lines and receivers being the most pressing.

Caldwell exchanged defending curry Campbell to Baltimore last month and chose not to keep the defensive tackle Marcel Darreus in a move to curb salary caps. Jacksonville could also lose the moody Pathrusher Yannick Ngakoue. The team has placed a franchise tag on Ngakoue and guaranteed around $ 18 million this season, but the defenders are still demanding deals and have no plans to sign.

Jags is a free agency that has signed five defensive players, three of which are Stop Guy rosters in a one-year deal.

On the other side of the ball, Jags released the injured receiver Marqise Lee earlier this week, creating about $ 5 million in cap space. The move left them with up-and-coming DJ Churk and three other receivers entering the final year of the deal, Chris Conley, Dede Westbrook, and Kea Lang Cole.

