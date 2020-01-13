Jaguars, offensive coordinator John DeFilippo are out after one season

January 13 (UPI) – Attacking coordinator John DeFilippo and the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to split after one season, the team said on Monday.

DeFilippo is the third offensive coach to leave the Jaguar coaching team this off-season. Quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich switched to Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League after the season, and John Donovan, the deputy running backs coach, was announced as the next offensive coordinator at the University of Washington.

Jacksonville head coach Doug Marrone hired DeFilippo last January to repair a Jaguar offense that had only two touchdowns in the last five games and was 27th and 31st in the 2018 season.

The Jaguars signed former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles with a free agency to bring him together with DeFilippo, who worked at the Super Bowl MVP in Philadelphia. Foles suffered a broken bone at the start of the regular season, and Jacksonville stayed with the newcomer Gardner Minshew from round six for most of the season with quarterback.

Foles returned to the lineup in November but was unable to produce and led the team to get Minshew to finish as a starter. The Jaguars finished 26th in the NFL in points (300) and 20th in the league overall with 342 yards per game this season.

Head coach Doug Marrone will immediately start looking for the offensive coordinator. – #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) January 13, 2020

DeFilippo spent the first 13 games of the 2018 season as the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings. He was the Eagles ‘quarterback coach in 2016-17 and the Cleveland Browns’ offensive coordinator in 2016.

