Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles, wife announce pregnancy

February 10 (UPI) – Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles and his wife Tori Foles are expecting their second child.

Tori Foles announced the upcoming family expansion on Instagram on Sunday. Baby # 2 is expected in June. The couple welcomed their daughter Lily in 2017.

“It’s fun to celebrate dear friends and get away for a few days! Baby Foles is no longer hiding,” Tori Foles wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “Coming in June. We are so grateful and excited to give Lily a little present.”

The couple married in 2014 while the Jaguars quarterback was with the Philadelphia Eagles. 31-year-old Nick Foles signed a four-year, $ 88 million contract to join the Jaguars last season. He completed 65.8 percent of his throws for 736 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in four starts during his 2019 campaign.

It is expected that he will compete with his colleague Gardner Minshew this off-season before the 2020 Jaguars campaign.