Jaguars will play in London for next season

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – The Jacksonville Jaguars have long-term plans to generate more revenue. They expect to gain a foothold in an entertainment district near their aging stadium this spring and to develop yards along the St. Johns River.

Both are years after completion.

The jaguars have now found a short-term solution: another home game in London.

Jacksonville announced Tuesday that it had an agreement with the NFL to play consecutive home games at Wembley next season. This doubles the franchise’s earnings abroad and may strengthen its foothold in a market that the NFL wants to expand.

The reaction of the fans will certainly be mixed at best.

“I expect it to be very positive,” said owner Shad Khan, adding that he doesn’t think two games abroad will put his team at a competitive disadvantage. “Everything we do helps the city, helps us. And that’s what a small market team needs to do to be competitive with all the big market teams.”

The Jaguars will play two games in a row at Wembley to increase revenue in “a period of significant league change,” said team president Mark Lamping. Dates and opponents were not announced. Jacksonville protected the home games against Pittsburgh and Chicago, so these teams will play at TIAA Bank Field.

Lamping said the recent relocation of the Chargers, Raiders, and Rams will get all three out of the bottom quarter of the NFL’s local revenue. Jacksonville stays there looking for ways out.

“Our way out of the lower quarter of the league is going to be more difficult here, but we think it can be reached,” said Lamping.

The Jaguars have been playing a “home game” at Wembley every year since 2013 and must do so by 2020. Khan and Lamping expect to extend the contract. It is unclear whether the next deal will include two overseas games annually.

“I firmly believe that you judge by actions, not just words,” said Khan. “We talked about possibly playing two games (in London), but we’re not the only judge or the decision maker here. I think it has to make sense for the league that ultimately decides. But at the moment it’s only two games in this season. “

The NFL is considering a regular season of 17 games under the next collective agreement. This change could help jaguars and other clubs play at different venues without penalizing fans who are accustomed to playing the same number of games per year.

Jacksonville insists on playing an additional game in London to alleviate some financial concerns as Lot J is developed. Khan shares the cost of the $ 700 million project in the main parking lot next to the stadium.

The proposal envisages an entertainment district with restaurants, bars, luxury condominiums, an office tower and a five-star hotel. The renovated area could revitalize downtown Jacksonville and position the area as a venue for “world class events”. The yards are next on Khan’s to-do list, followed by a major stadium renovation.

Khan personally invested over $ 100 million to make Jacksonville a viable NFL market.

“We still have to do more. We cannot do this overnight, ”said Lamping. “These games in London offer us financial benefits in a much needed time during the transition from our current location to the opening of Lot J.

“We are more confident than ever that we can help the jaguars and the city of Jacksonville realize their full potential.”

Jacksonville, which has not regularly filled its stadium in the last 20 years (15 defeats), more than doubles its earnings from single games abroad.

Jacksonville’s ticket, television, sponsorship, and stadium revenue streams are lower than that of NFL teams in larger markets. Earning money in London helps make up for some differences, and the game remains a critical part of the team’s long-term plan.

The franchise received extended marketing rights in the UK when it signed its contract with the NFL in 2013 and even has an office and 50,000-strong fan club in London. The jags attribute approximately 11 percent of their local income to annual overseas gaming. They assume that this number will increase significantly in two games.

While some believe an additional game in London is the next step in Jacksonville, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told the Super Bowl last week that he was skeptical of the logistics of a permanent overseas team.

“The problem for us is still: can we make this competitive for the local team, but also for the 31 other clubs?” Said Goodell. “That includes scheduling and a lot of other things that you don’t want to compromise on, and until we get to grips with it, I don’t think we’re capable of NFL in London.”

With other NFL teams wanting the financial recovery that comes with playing in London, Khan tried to improve Jacksonville’s position there by applying to buy Wembley in 2018. Eventually he withdrew his offer after realizing the extent of the opposition to the sale.

Khan insists that this move was never meant to create a potential move, but rather to gain better control over American football in the emerging market.

Khan remains open to buying Wembley if it comes back on the market.

“Make no mistake: winning is a top priority,” Khan said. “Everything we want to do for the franchise and the city is about winning and building a franchise that is expected to win consistently.”