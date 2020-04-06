Popular television hosts and actors Jai Bhanushali and Mrs. Mahi Vij, share their joy bundle of beautiful pictures and videos, shared on social media. From her first words to her crawling videos, the couple are constantly capturing and sharing every special moment of the star on their social media handles.

Well, recently, Jay took to his Instagram to share another special moment with his fans. He shared a video in which the star was first called Papa. An excited Jay wrote in the caption: “He finally called me PAPA Maya called my princess Maya @ Taramahi had been waiting for this for a long time.”

Jai Bhanushali’s daughter Tara calls him Papa for the first time; Watch the video!

TV celebs Jain Imam, Balraj Saal and Yuvika Chaudhary were quick to comment on the video. This is a special moment for any parent to hear the first words from their child’s mouth. As Tara can be called Sweet Joy, Papa, the actor is very excited and good video is winning the internet.

Tara is the eldest child of Jay and Aunt. The couple had previously adopted their househelp children, but Tara is their first biological daughter.

Following the trend of creating children’s Instagram handles, Mahi has also created the star’s Instagram handle where he is posting his cute photoshoots and videos and the baby is already famous on social media.

