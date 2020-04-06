Jail Island Rikers saw Death From First COVID-19

As the COVID-19 explosion continues to wreak havoc on US prisons and prisons, a prisoner at New York City’s Rikers Island prison has died after being infected with coronavirus.

Michael Tyson, 53, died Sunday at Bellevue Hospital according to the Legal Aid Society, a nonprofit organization that specializes in litigation in New York City. He has been detained on the Rikers Island for the murder charge – a felony charge, such as a delay in reporting or not reporting a change of officer – since February 28. He was taken to the hospital on March 26. .

Read more: We Feel Like All of Us Got The Corona System. ‘Expectations on COVID-19 Tragedy, Island Cave Warning for Americans, Prisoners

“This tragedy would not have happened had it been only if Governor Cuomo had ordered the Department of Social Services (DOCCS) to take decisive action from the beginning of this epidemic to release New Yorkkers who were arrested, such as Mr. Tyson, especially the weak. in a statement released, “Tina Luongo, is the Attorney General of the Defense Lawyers Association.

Tyson is among a list of 100 prisoners in a lawsuit filed by the group in the Bronx Supreme Court on April 3. The court has called for the release of convicted felons for illegal theft. those listed are either elderly or have health problems. Tyson has been in a “high-risk group” because of his age and unexplained health issues, according to a letter cited here by the Department of Health.

“Our deepest sympathies extend to the family of the detained in their time of sadness. The safety and well-being of those in our hands is a priority, ”Peter Thorne, the Department of Corrections (DOC) spokesman, said in a statement to MIM.

The 273 prisoners on Rikers Island have tested positive for the virus since April 5, according to the New York State Department of Health. This is with 321 correctional staff members and 53 professionals across New York prison. Four correction officers died.

According to DOCCS, 36 New York state prisoners tested COVID-19, with 201 staff members. Two prisoners died – 58-year-old Juan Mosro at Sing Sing Rehabilitation Center in Ossining, NY. , and an unnamed prisoner at the Otisville Correctional Center, per Gothamist.

The outbreak of Coronavirus on Rikers Island has long been a concern for health and justice advocates, who say many prisoners and prisons are in a state of crisis due to the harsh environment, the quarter and the prison population. living in the absence of adequate soap and water.

Read more: We Must Work Now To Protect the Best U.S. from Coronavirus

At a news conference on March 31, Mayor Bill De Blasio said 900 prisoners were released from the prison system, with additional benefits in the works. Critics say the city and state government are taking too long to release these prisoners.

Major exports have occurred in states including New Jersey and Ohio; California announces the release of more than 3,000 prisoners to stop the spread of the virus.

“Mr. Governor Cuomo, could leave Tyson off the island of Rikers at any time from February 26 to February 26, which instead ignored the serious risks associated with illness, ”VOCAL-NY reported in a month a joint statement with the Justice League’s Worth Rises and Prisoners’ Release. .

“It is time for the governor to use all those powers and act promptly to avoid re-occurring. “DOCCS’s reliance on prison reform, which is unrealistic at all times, was a catastrophic disaster in the COVID-19 era,” Luongo said in a press release.

Write to Josiah Bates at josiah.bates@time.com.

