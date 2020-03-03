[jailed-catalan-chief-just-can’t-briefly-provide-as-eu-lawmaker:-eu-courtroom]



FILE Picture: Catalan separatist leader Oriol Junqueras leaves immediately after speaking at a regional parliamentary investigative commission on Spain’s central federal government final decision in 2017 to just take manage of the Catalan govt, at Parliament of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spain, January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) – A jailed Catalan separatist chief elected to the European Parliament although guiding bars cannot provide as an EU lawmaker or love immunity while his scenario is heard by the European Union Court of Justice, a further EU courtroom mentioned on Tuesday.

Oriol Junqueras, who was voted into the EU assembly in 2019 inspite of being detained in Spain since 2017 for his job in an unlawful independence referendum in Catalonia, experienced requested the court to reinstate his rights as an EU lawmaker until eventually a closing courtroom verdict.

“The Vice-President of the General Courtroom dismisses the application of Mr Junqueras … for interim steps,” the Typical Courtroom, which is the 2nd optimum in the EU, stated in a assertion.

Junqueras has questioned the European Courtroom of Justice, the EU’s top rated court, to rule on no matter whether he has total EU lawmaker legal rights and immunity from prosecution. That judgment is envisioned shortly.

The Oct 2017 referendum, which was declared unlawful by Spanish courts, led to a shorter-lived declaration of Catalan independence, plunging Spain into its most important political crisis in many years.

Although his case is ongoing, the Typical Court docket explained, Junqueras’ request experienced no lawful standing due to the fact less than EU procedures, the courtroom could not force parliament to adjust its have treatments. It also experienced no ability about Spanish courts in this occasion simply because they ended up not instantly included in Junqueras’ demands of the assembly.

The European Parliament has rejected Junqueras’ need for special steps to protect his immunity. It has also declared his seat vacant.

The dismissal of distinctive steps is a setback for the Catalan separatist movement as it seeks to use any European rulings as a way to challenge Junqueras’ conviction in Spain.

Junqueras, the Catalan government’s previous deputy chief, has been sentenced to 13 decades in prison. The Spanish Supreme Court did not let him to leave jail to acquire his oath on the Spanish structure or journey to the first session of the European Parliament in July last calendar year, soon after Might elections.

