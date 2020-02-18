[jailed-wikileaks-founder-assange’s-wellness-increasing:-spokesman]



FILE Picture: WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange leaves Westminster Magistrates Court docket in London, Britain January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

February 18, 2020

By Andrew MacAskill and Sarah Youthful

LONDON (Reuters) – Jailed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is no more time becoming saved in solitary confinement and his wellness is enhancing, his spokesman Kristinn Hrafnsson informed reporters on Tuesday.

Assange, 48, is in Belmarsh large-safety jail in London, fighting an extradition ask for from the United States where by he faces 18 counts including conspiring to hack authorities pcs and violating an espionage legislation. He could spend many years in prison if convicted.

His supporters had expressed concern about the point out of his wellness following he appeared bewildered through a court listening to in Oct, struggling to remember his age and title and stating he was not able to believe correctly.

Assange was moved from solitary confinement in the health-related wing to a various aspect of the jail with 40 other inmates immediately after his authorized team and prisoners complained that his procedure was unfair, Hrafnsson mentioned.

“I observed him about 10 times back – he has improved many thanks to the strain from his authorized group, the common community, and surprisingly, basically from other inmates in Belmarsh Jail to get him out of isolation,” Hrafnsson said ahead of an extradition hearing that commences following week.

Australian-born Assange created global headlines in early 2010 when WikiLeaks published a categorized U.S. navy video clip showing a 2007 assault by Apache helicopters in Baghdad that killed a dozen people today, such as two Reuters news team.

WikiLeaks later angered the United States by publishing caches of leaked armed service files and diplomatic cables.

Assange has constantly offered himself as a champion of no cost speech currently being persecuted for exposing abuses of electric power. But his critics paint him as a hazardous determine complicit in Russian efforts to undermine the West.

He fled to the Ecuadorean embassy in London in 2012 to prevent extradition to Sweden, the place he was required for questioning about allegations of sexual intercourse crimes which have considering that been dropped. He spent 7 many years holed up in the embassy until finally Ecuador made the decision to halt giving him refuge and he was dragged out final May perhaps.

Before, a team of medical doctors representing 117 medical professionals and psychologists from 18 nations named in a letter for an end to what they explained as “the psychological torture and healthcare neglect of Julian Assange”.

His father, John Shipton, reported Assange’s extensive confinement indoors had ruined his health and feared that sending his son to the US would be akin to a “death sentence”.

“His predicament is dire, he has experienced 9 several years of ceaseless psychological torture exactly where phony accusations are continuously becoming designed,” he advised reporters.

(Crafting by Estelle Shirbon/Man Faulconbridge editing by Stephen Addison)