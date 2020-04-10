Jaipur Police Unparalleled Punishment for Those Who Violate Locking: Masakali 2.0 in the Ring

Note: This link to the recently released Tanshg Baghchi “Masakali 2.0”.

latest update: April 10, 2020, 9:19 AM IST

Jaipur police are assisting music composer Tanishq Bagchi to keep the criminals locked up and we can understand why.

India is currently under intense persecution by 21-day-old Prime Minister Narendra Modi for breaking the chain of the outbreak of the coronavirus virus that has killed 227 people in the country.

What it really means to be locked is to stay home and not hit the streets at all, so you can remotely maintain social distance and help spread the infection. Yes, health workers, police, media people, among others, do their job abroad, but aam janta is instructed not to violate the “Lakshman Rekha” of their homes, unless, of course. The necessary permission should be given to them by the authorities. Head out

it’s simple. The police don’t like the fact that you don’t follow the rules of locking. Jaipur police on Thursday tried to encourage citizens to stay at home, calling the punishment “the most severe” for those who leave the police station.

“If you’re walking illegally, we’ll put you in a room and play Masakkali 2.0 in a ring,” Jippur police wrote.

This “threat” seems to have been practical, and citizens praised the delivery of important instructions with a dose of humor.

An impressive and innovative way to connect with people .. Your confidence People are the heroes of our real life ..

– Rajaj Bhargava (BhargavaRrajat) April 9, 2020

Rajasthan Police Extraordinary Job .. Hold on

– Dhanesh Bajiya (dhaneshbajia) April 9, 2020

رح Here’s another compassionate reaction to Masakali 2.0@tanishkbagchi Away from ARR songs … Never dare to touch these classics

– Shrikant Dawankar (shridawankar) April 9, 2020

On the other hand, Tanish Baghchi has ended since he re-established OG ‘Masakali’ O AR Rahman from Delhi 6 in 2009.

At first, citizens composed music composers with brutal notes, then Rahman himself tweeted photos of the gardener.

“No short, regular, sleepless nights, writing and rewriting. More than 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the goal of producing music that can have future generations. A team of one The director, composer and songwriter are supported. Actors, dance directors and the crew of the relentless film, “Rahman wrote on his Twitter page and shared a link to the original.

