US President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attended a press conference at the Rose Garden at the White House on March 19, 2019. (Chris Kleponis-Pool / Getty)

Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, says he has been trying to get coronavirus infections, though he said the epidemic was a “myth” last week.

Bolsonaro had previously described himself as a “proud rebel” and said he would have had a dead son more than he had sex with.

He was tested on COVID-19 yesterday, which last week dubbed “fantasy”, whose press secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, was found to be optimistic.

Now, Rio de Janeiro’s main newspaper has confirmed that the Brazilian President is a reunion. He is said to be waiting for the second test result to determine if he has a problem or not.

According to Reuters, Bolsonaro said in Miami on a US tour: “Last year, of course, we’ve had some problems. Most of them are fantasy. And coronaviruses, not all the media are producing.”

This can be very bad news for one anti-LGBT + leader; On Saturday, March 7, Bolsonaro and Wajngarten spent hours sitting next to US President Donald Trump for dinner at their Mar-a-Lago restaurant.

Dozens of anti-LGBT + activists from Brazil and the US also attended the luncheon, including the second for the US president, Mike Pence, and Boluu’s son Bolsonaro Eduardo. We can imagine that there was a great handshake.

But Trump does not appear to be taking direct contact with a person with COVID-19 status seriously, even if he is over 60 years old.

At a meeting of the Oval Office on Wednesday, March 11, Trump referred to the epidemic as a “new virus”, adding that “the elderly should be very careful”. He did not appear to be in the crowd.

Last year, Brazilian political critics added that the “Bolsonaro ideology” was responsible for the atrocities committed by LGBT + people in the country.

Despite the violation of Homophobia and transphobia, Brazil is the oldest country in the world for transgender people.

Brazil’s president also said last year: “Brazil cannot be homosexual. We have families.”