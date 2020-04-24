Jair Bolsonaro’s justice minister resigns in Brazil, accuses the president of interference

Brazilian justice minister Sergio Moro, who became popular as a crusader against corruption, resigned on Friday, accusing political interference in federal police forces. He made the announcement after President Jair Bolsonaro changed the federal police chief in the midst of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Federal Police Director General Mauricio Valeixo worked closely with Moro in the attempted investigation into the corruption of Lava Jato (Car Wash) until the end of 2018 and followed him when Moro joined the new administration of Bolsonaro. The graft investigation attracted dozens of politicians and businessmen across Latin America, including former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the CEO of construction giant Odebrecht, and turned Moro into a popular hero.

Moro told reporters he warned Thursday Bolsonaro that removing the federal police chief for no reason would amount to political interference. Bolsonaro did it anyway, without consulting Moro, said the minister, adding that he had taken it as proof that he was no longer desired in the position.

“The general manager could have been changed as long as there was a consistent cause. There was no consistent cause,” said Moro. “Political interference that could create inadequate relationships between the general manager or superintendents and the president is something I can’t agree with.”

These days, Bolsonaro had asked Moro to reopen the Brazilian borders with Paraguay and Uruguay during the pandemic, since the Brazilian leader has repeatedly said he wants to resume economic activity, but the minister has not agreed.

Overall, Moro’s place in the cabinet helped ensure the administration’s support base and the appearance of respect for the rule of law. Moro expressed doubts about that reputation on Friday, stating that the presidency’s claim that Valeixo had resigned was not true.

“The president expressly told me more than once that he wanted someone to have personal contact with, someone who could call, get information, get intelligence reports, both from a director and a superintendent,” said Moro. “It is actually not the role of the federal police to provide this information. Investigations must be preserved.”

The Brazilian media have speculated that Bolsonaro is concerned about the investigations being hit too close to home. In December, Rio de Janeiro prosecutors broke into the properties of the former staff of Flavio Bolsonaro, son of the president and now federal senator, as well as relatives of the president’s ex-wife, as part of a corruption investigation .

Moro, who is hailed by many Brazilians while viewed by others as an anti-leftist fanatic, was also the key factor in the process that led to the impeachment of ex-president Dilma Rousseff in 2016. Many of the car wash investigations in the southern city of Curitiba politicians involved related to that administration. He left the court in November 2018 after Bolsonaro’s invitation to join his administration.

Bolsonaro, who was largely elected because of his law and ordering platform, said in November that he would not have reached the presidency if Moro had not “fulfilled his mission” as a judge.

The former judge was Bolsonaro’s best-known and most popular minister, with approval ratings considerably higher than those of the president. Moro has often been cited as a contender for higher offices, either as a judge of the Supreme Court, vice president or even president. Since he became minister in January 2019, however, he has had difficulties with Bolsonaro and politicians in Brasilia, the capital.

His anti-crime legislation, which he considered a cornerstone of his work, was largely mitigated by Congress.

The minister’s stance also suffered after the Intercept Brasil online store began publishing a series of reports based on leaked messages suggesting that it had unduly interfered in the accusation of several investigations into Car Wash, including that of da Silva. He always denied that the content of those conversations is true.

Bolsonaro rebounded from one crisis to another during his administration, from his attacks on the media to his dismissal of last year’s furious Amazon fires and the round-up with foreign leaders.

The political conflict comes when the coronavirus pandemic begins to take hold in Brazil, where Bolsonaro has faced widespread criticism for his management of the epidemic.

The president last week fired his health minister after clashing with him on how to fight coronavirus and again called on states to end house orders which, he said, were damaging the economy.

Bolsonaro faced the nightly protests of Brazilians who slammed vases from the windows for his management of the epidemic.

A total daily record of 407 people died from the virus in Brazil within 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said Thursday with 3,735 new cases confirmed. So far, 3,313 people have died from the virus in Brazil, with nearly 50,000 confirmed cases.