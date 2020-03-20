Jaishankar to contact Indian missions via Covid-19 soon via VC – News from India

Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will communicate with Indian mission chiefs around the world to keep them informed of the steps India is taking to spread the Sars-Cov-2 contagion and to increase the confidence of frontline diplomats.

The interaction, which will take place via video conference, will start at 4:45 pm (IST), people familiar with the development said.

The primary purpose is to interact with the heads of mission, to inform Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech, as well as to ask the front line diplomats to stay awake, people said. Jaishankar is part of a group of ministers set up to process the Indian response to the virus.

A South Block official said the videoconference of the foreign minister was also designed to personally touch the ministry’s interaction with heads of mission who face unique challenges in doing business in foreign countries at a sensitive time like this.

“It’s been a difficult time for diplomats in many countries,” an official said above. This is especially the case in countries such as China, Iran, Italy, Spain, France and the United Kingdom that have had a large number of cases of coronavirus or Covid-19, the official added.

The Sars-Cov-2 virus originates in China’s Wuhan, where efforts were made to cover up the epidemic in the initial period before it seemed unsuccessful. By the time the world was facing a highly contagious disease in China, it had traveled beyond its borders.

Nearly 80,000 people were infected in China alone; over 3,245 died. In countries that did not operate in the initial stages, it spread rapidly. Italy, which reports the second highest number of cases (41,000), recorded more deaths (3,400) than China.

By taking proactive measures, India has so far managed to limit the spread of the disease. In his televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi reiterated his government’s approach when he asked people to guard against complicity.

He also stressed that the disease, which has affected the world for more than two world wars, will also hurt countries and the global economy. Many other world leaders have also expressed similar concerns about the risk posed by the disease originating in China.

The context of this assessment also raises the question of the silence of the United Nations Security Council on formulating a global response to the spread of Sars-Cov-2. Incidentally, China is the president of the UN Security Council this month.

But other global groups are working as well. Work is underway to invite a G-20 meeting via video conference to establish a global response

