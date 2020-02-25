[jakarta-flood-lawsuit-sidelined-by-more-floods]

People consider shelter on larger floor from floodwaters in Jakarta April 26, 2019, soon after numerous areas have been affected by heavy rainfall. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, Feb 25 — A multi-million-dollar lawsuit filed towards Jakarta’s governor in excess of deadly New 12 months flooding was sidelined today due to more floods.

Legal professionals on their way to court ended up stymied as essential roads were swamped pursuing torrential rain that inundated neighborhoods in Indonesia’s funds and observed disaster officials comb districts in pontoon boats in look for of at-chance citizens.

“I spent hours trying to achieve the courtroom but all the streets ended up inundated,” explained lawyer Azas Tigor Nainggolan. “The listening to has been postponed because access to the court was flooded.”

“This proves our point. The city administration is not doing the job to address this challenge,” he extra.

Today’s court docket session was supposed to be the very first in the lawsuit.

Nainggolan signifies Jakarta residents who submitted the declare in January alleging governor Anies Baswedan was accountable for failing to present the megacity with a proper early-warning method and helpful emergency measures to minimise fatalities and economical losses.

The early January floods killed just about 70 people and left 1000’s homeless as entire neighbourhoods in the capital—a megalopolis house to close to 30 million people—were submerged.

Extra than 200 flood victims are looking for 43 billion rupiah ($three million) in payment but attorney Nainggolan said the latest floods would up the damages demand to much more than 1 trillion rupiah.

“People experienced to evacuate, little ones could not go to school,” he explained of the earlier floods.

“It’s absent past monetary losses.” — AFP