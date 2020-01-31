Jake Fromm “never prayed for anything harder” than before the NFL decision

Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm was in the media on Thursday at Super Bowl 54.

Fromm has been holding back since the beginning of this month when he announced that he would be canceling his senior season at the UGA for the NFL draft. Fromm learned a little more about his decision on Thursday.

“It was a difficult question,” said Fromm Mark Carman from FanSided.

“It was something that hit my heart a bit. You know to be from the state of Georgia. So many things I wanted to do there as part of the soccer program. “

“But it was tough. The NFL has always been a dream (of mine). I have never prayed for anything harder than I have ever prayed for this. And I’ve only had a gut feeling the last five days before the decision and now I’m here.

“I have been in this process for three or four weeks. I have no doubt. I take it one day at a time and try to do better in every possible way.”

ESPN’s Mel Kiper defends Fromm’s youth season

As expected with any well-known quarterback, there are mixed opinions about Fromm’s NFL draft status. One of Fromm’s greatest advocates has always been Mel Kiper, the famous ESPN NFL Draft Analyst.

While Fromm left UGA as one of the absolute greats of the school at the quarterback, he sometimes had significant problems last season.

This week, Kiper defended Fromm’s appearance in 2019 with a few nice compliments during the First draft podcast.

“The simplest (comparison) in this design is Jake Fromm (Cincinnati Bengal’s quarterback) Andy Dalton. From competitiveness, leadership, intelligence, size … all (Fromms) touchdowns were gone.

“Think of (former UGA players) Riley Ridley, Mecole Hardman, Terry Godwin, Isaac Nauta, then he also lost Elijah Holyfield, who was No. 2 or 1-A and ran back with Swift, who had a big year. And he also lost his center. You can’t take that away from anyone.

“It’s the same with Sam Darnold (from the New York Jets) and Josh Allen (from the Buffalo Bills) when they were in their final college years … yes, he missed a few litters, but you can be a quarterback on this Don’t just take off all that talent and say, “Give the same numbers.” … Jake Fromm didn’t suddenly become an inaccurate passerby. “

Where does Kiper Fromm project in the design? Kiper has Fromm as the No. 5 overall quarterback prospectand Fromm has enough time to improve the charts ahead of the April draft with his workouts for NFL teams.

What’s the latest from Fromm? Obviously he prepared for the draft in Mobile, Ala., And also coached younger quarterbacks as a coach.

Solid gold QB meeting room by @FrommJake & @QBC_Bham teaches young QBs the art and power of quarterback cadence. This was 1 of 5 indoor stations during a session of our Draft Prep QB Camp in @seniorbowl

Jake’s n Mobile gets ready 4 the Combine & Volunteerd 2 b on staff pic.twitter.com/hZd7Un0xqz

– QB-Land (@QBCountry) January 30, 2020