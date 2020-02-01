Jake Fromm predicts his 40 years at NFL to be combined with confidence

Jake Fromm, who was never really known for his running skills as a UGA quarterback, is ready to impress the NFL scouts with his speed.

In an interview with the NFL Network, Fromm was asked to predict his 40-yard dash time. Surprisingly, Fromm gave a very direct answer:

“We’ll get a 4.9,” said Fromm. “We’re shooting for a 4.8. A 4.89 is still the same as a 4.80. It’s a 4.8. That’s all you need.”

At last year’s NFL combine, a time of 4.9 seconds in the 40-yard line would have been enough for the number 11 among all invited quarterbacks.

Here were some of the 40 times other UGA players played last year: Isaac Nauta, just 4.92, Elijah Holyfield, 4.78, receiver Terry Godwin, 4.55, Riley Ridley, 4.61, and Mecole Hardman with 4.34.

It was a good week for Fromm, who retired last month after deciding to give up his senior season at UGA. Fromm trained in Alabama and completed media rounds in the Super Bowl a few days ago.

Mock Draft by Walter Football projected that Fromm would be drafted by the New England Patriots late in the first round.