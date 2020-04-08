Jake Gyllenhaal says Heath Ledger refuses to attend the Oscars Over Brokeback Mountain Jokes

Jake Gyllenhaal is sharing new anecdotes about collaboration Heath Ledger on “Brokeback Mountain.”

In a new interview with Another man magazine, the star of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” has announced the unlucky appearance of her co-host at the 2005 Oscars that the Academy has introduced a comedy about gay romance in the midst of the popular movie .

“I mean, I remember they wanted to make an opening for the Academy Awards that year which was kind of a joke,” Gyllenhaal said. “And Heath refused. It was a program at the time, ‘Oh, well … whatever …”

“I’ve always liked it: it’s all fun,” he continued. “And Heath said, ‘It’s not a joke to me – I don’t want to be a joke about it.'”

Gyllenhall shared more thoughts about Ledger, who died suddenly at the age of 28 after accidentally taking drugs.

“That’s something I love about Heath. He’ll never be a joke,” he said. “Someone wanted to make a joke about the story, but his character was, ‘No. This is about love. It’s like, that’s it, man. Apparently, no.” “

The action-packed comedy film, directed by Ang Lee, tells the secrets and bans of two love stories by Jack Twist (Gyllenhaal) and Ennis Del Mar (Ledger).

“Brokeback Mountain” won eight Oscar nominations, including substitutes for Gyllenhaal, Ledger and Michelle Williams. The film ended with three awards, winning Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Score.

Although Gyllenhaal said he still can’t watch the movie, he expressed his appreciation for the film.

“There was something you chose – a quality, a foundation and – Ang did,” he explained. “And it’s still a mystery to me. And something that Heath and I shared: but it was a mystery to us then.”

