[jake-livermore-avoids-pink-card-for-awful-tackle-on-yuri-ribeiro-as-fears-about-refereeing-criteria-in-england-expand]

Jake Livermore was extremely fortunate to keep away from a crimson card for a terrible deal with on Nottingham Forest defender Yuri Ribeiro.

The West Brom person hacked Ribeiro to the ground in the early phases of the Championship clash at The Hawthorns.

Getty Images Livermore was fortunate to remain on the pitch

After creating the bad deal with, Livermore berated Ribeiro as the defender lay in a heap. Enjoy was stopped to enable Forest health care staff members to deal with the participant.

Incredibly although, not only did Livermore escape a pink, he wasn’t even demonstrated a yellow card by referee Keith Stroud.

Beneath you can see some photographs of the awful tackle.

Livermore is nowhere in the vicinity of the ball

Ribeiro was unsurprisingly hurt after the obstacle

Livermore then says a thing right after the deal with is produced

Forest will have just about every right to feel aggrieved in the video game with Livermore taking part in a vital section in West Brom’s 2nd purpose – the midfielder firing the ball into Tobias Figueiredo, who turned it into his own net.

West Brom have been lucky to have the ball in that go as Livermore, indeed him all over again, managed to stay clear of currently being penalised regardless of clearly tripping Sammy Ameobi over.

Nevertheless, the aggrieved site visitors dug in deep to get a issue – Matty Hard cash firing in a beautiful strike in stoppage-time noticed the game complete two-two.

This incident will come amid fears above the expectations of refereeing in England, with previous Leading League referee Keith Hackett boasting the English leading flight is ‘struggling.’

Hackett informed talkSPORT on Friday: “We’ve not changed the likes of [Howard] Webb, [Mark] Clattenburg, [Mark] Halsey, Paul Durkin and all individuals referees of the past.

“I’m not possessing a go at the FA, Premier League or Football League, it is the Expert Sport Match Officers Board that is at fault.

“The a few bodies make investments £20million into English referees at specialist level each year. That is a huge sum out of which we only have two elite referees in Europe and which is [Michael] Oliver and [Anthony] Taylor.

“I assume Michael Oliver is a earth course referee and then we’re battling.”