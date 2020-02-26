jake-muzzin-personal-injury-update:-toronto-defender-maple-leafs-leaves-the-video-game-following-blocking-the-shot

%MINIFYHTML12b5736a994dac65ccf1c0d4686baa1c11%

%MINIFYHTML12b5736a994dac65ccf1c0d4686baa1c12%

On Monday, Toronto defender Maple Leafs, Jake Muzzin, signed a 4-calendar year contract extension.

%MINIFYHTML12b5736a994dac65ccf1c0d4686baa1c13% %MINIFYHTML12b5736a994dac65ccf1c0d4686baa1c14%

In his initially match after signing that agreement, Muzzin arrived out with a hand injury.

%MINIFYHTML12b5736a994dac65ccf1c0d4686baa1c15%

%MINIFYHTML12b5736a994dac65ccf1c0d4686baa1c16%

Industrial DEADLINE WINNERS, LOSERS: Oilers, hurricanes consider around the day

He arrived Tuesday in the 2nd period in opposition to Tampa Bay Lightning. Muzzin was fighting for the situation with Lightning striker Anthony Cirelli in front of Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen when a shot from the blue line hit him in the hand.

He was ruled out for the rest of the recreation at the commencing of the third period.

Right after the activity, Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe reported he did not know the extent of the personal injury and would count on additional info on Wednesday.

The coach of the leaves, Sheldon Keefe, about Jake Muzzin's injury: "We really don't know. We'll have to see what tomorrow is like and depart there … we'll give it the night and get additional details tomorrow … let us discuss to the doctors and see how it responds." Exercise sheets scheduled for 12 pm on Wednesday – Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 26, 2020

If Muzzin is out in the extensive term, then the Leafs would have a significant void to fill even though combating for a spot in the playoffs.

Toronto no for a longer period has Morgan Rielly while recovering from a damaged foot, and his defense is among the worst in the NHL. The Leafs are tied for the fifth worst location in the league with three.27 ambitions permitted per sport.

The Maple Leafs will facial area the Panthers up coming Thursday in Dawn, Florida.