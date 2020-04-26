Jake Paul disregards the principles of blocking coronavirus when he likes traveling

It looks like Jake Paul has disregarded the blocking rules (Photo: Jake Paul)

It looks like Jake Paul has violated the blocking rules by traveling with his girlfriend and best friends.

The YouTube star took on Instagram stories, taking a picture of the gang in the car and describing them as a “roadtrip”.

The film showed Jake’s girlfriend, Julia Rose, sitting on his lap while driving, with a few justifications: “We’re in love!”

Another showed that Jake drives up to Julia to do off-roading, and the couple takes a cheeky picture on the side of the road.

Jake and Julia were isolated together in their big block from Los Angeles, although it is unclear who else lived there.

California has introduced blocking measures, and residents are advised to only go on the necessary trips.

Jake and Julia isolate together

YouTuber was busy amid blockade, continues to create fan vlogs and spends time with his new character, Julia.

Recently donating 20 million subscribers to the platform, Jake wrote a long message thanking fans.

“We have reached today 20 million wtfffff subscribers … I don’t like writing these things and I’m not good at celebrating, but it’s amazing that I can achieve something like this (sic),” he wrote in a note on the occasion.

Jake enjoyed the trip with his friends

“I remember that I was sitting online in Ohio for hours posting my videos on various sites so that people could watch them … I would be excited if I had 40 views a day.”

Jake wrote: “I just want to thank every person who has ever been part of this trip … think about it … 20 million people could fill 500 football stadiums …

“Sometimes we forget how connected we are today, and everything begins to transform into numbers, likes and statistics …

“But you are all real people who shared with me so many memories, experiences and grew up with me, and I CANNOT wait to continue to entertain, develop and reach more milestones with all of you !!!

“Thank you so fucking king … WOW … (sic).”

Over 200,000 people have died worldwide due to coronavirus, and two million million confirmed cases have been confirmed.

Metro.co.uk contacted Jake representatives for comment.

