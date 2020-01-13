Jake Paul is still supported by his troubled wife Tana Mongeau

Loading...

Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau announced last week that they would “take a break” after only five months of marriage. Mongeau poured out her heart and made it clear that the two of them are still very intent on one another, but have nevertheless decided to take a break. This weekend she has proven that she still cares for and supports her ex.

The YouTubers got married in July after being together for only a few months. In August, Mongeau admitted that their marriage was not legal, according to a video on their YouTube channel, “I think the legal bond with someone takes love away.” As if it were unnecessary. “Still, the couple broke up, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t very close yet. At an event promoting Paul’s upcoming boxing against another YouTube star, Mongeau came up with a T-shirt that said “We are Not Dating”.

The choice of clothes fell a week after Mongeau went to Instagram to give her 5 million followers the details of her separation from Paul. In the post, she said, “I’m glad I can continue to sit with Jake and laugh while doing it – but right now we’re both taking a break to focus on our very, very crazy life … I’ll never do it if you Knowing what the future holds, I will always love Jake and everything we did. Paul also posted the same selfie of the couple and his dog Thor on his Instagram page. In the post, he said: “We are best friends and right now it is best that we focus on our lives and see what the future holds.”

For Jake Paul, the future means boxing. In a recent interview with PageSix, the vlogger admitted that “he fell in love with boxing and no longer fell in love with Tana”. He also told the outlet that “Tana was super supportive”. And the couple “did great things.” Terms. “The Instagram posts and Mongeau’s appearance at the promotion confirm everything Paul said.

Tana Mongeau is no stranger to whirlwind relationships. Before dating Paul, she spent a few months with Justin Bieber’s Canadian model and dead wrestler Brad Sousa after ending a two-year relationship with actress Bella Thorne. Mongeau rapper Lil ‘Xan dated before Throne. Paul is also no stranger to sensational behavior. In 2017, Paul was invited to the White House by President Donald Trump. After his afternoon meeting, he hid in the bathroom until 3:30 a.m. before sneaking away unnoticed. Who knows what the future can bring.