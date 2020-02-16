[jake-paul-launches-platform-to-help-college-students-find-out-real-existence-skiils]

Jake Paul is fatigued of the training procedure and desires to assistance!

The 23-calendar year-aged YouTuber has just released Money Freedom Motion (FFM) to support younger followers study true lifetime abilities.

“Basically I’m unwell of our education and learning procedure and how it is teaching young children authentic everyday living capabilities for them to protected [their] have future,” Jake shared on Twitter. “I’m generating a motion for every person who desires to acquire daily life into their individual hands and master true life skill from true pros.”

The on the internet platform will expense $19.99 regular monthly, and feature curated content from social media influencers and business enterprise entrepreneurs, together with Jake, reports Wide variety.

if you wanna begin learning real everyday living competencies that the schooling procedure does not train you Im creating a motion 👇🏼👇🏼https://t.co/4Ia3qaCqn6 why are you sitting down in faculty mastering the quadratic components and not discovering how to truly make cash? — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 16, 2020