[jake-paul-launches-system-to-aid-college-students-discover-actual-lifestyle-techniques]

Jake Paul is fatigued of the education and learning program and wishes to help!

The 23-yr-aged YouTuber has just released Monetary Liberty Motion (FFM) to aid youthful fans learn authentic lifestyle abilities.

“I wanted to generate the Financial Independence Movement for our era to just take motion. With about a single trillion pounds in pupil personal loan personal debt, individuals with out-of-date training can not even get a job for the student financial loans they took out. It is time for our technology to realize their desires and grow to be monetarily free,” Jake mentioned in a assertion.

At $19.99 per thirty day period, subscribers can accessibility curated material from millionaires, social media influencers and organization business owners this kind of as: Jake Paul, Dan Fleyshman, Mark Lack, Travis



Lubinsky and other individuals, according to the press launch.

if you wanna commence mastering authentic daily life techniques that the instruction program doesn’t teach you Im creating a movement 👇🏼👇🏼https://t.co/4Ia3qaCqn6 why are you sitting down in college discovering the quadratic method and not understanding how to essentially make cash? — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 16, 2020