jake-paul-states-zayn-malik-has-‘an-attitude’-&-gigi-hadid-defends-her-boyfriend!

What is likely on involving Jake Paul, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid?!

The 23-12 months-outdated YouTuber set the 27-calendar year-previous singer on blast on his social media on Sunday (February 23).

“almost had to clap up zane [sic] from one path because he is a little person and has an angle and basically informed me to f–k off for no rationale when I was currently being awesome to him…. zane [sic] ik you’re studying this… stop staying angry induce u came dwelling alone to ur large ass hotel home hahaha,” Jake wrote.

“Lol bring about he does not treatment to hang w you and your uncomfortable crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home by itself with his finest pals like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant unpleasant ass. Go to mattress …,” girlfriend Gigi Hadid then clapped back.

“bro he actually started out yelling and freaking the f–k out ‘you wanna test me mate’ lol I really feel terrible for childhood stars,” Jake went on to say.

It’s not yet recognised what led to the stars’ apparently hostile conversation.

