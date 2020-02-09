Jake Tapper calls Trump Prayer Breakfast Remarks

CNN Jake Tapper closed the state of the Union this morning proclaiming the president Donald Trump for his claws Nancy Pelosi and Mitt Romney at the national prayer breakfast last week.

Trump said in his speech, “I don’t like people who use their beliefs to justify knowing that something is wrong. I also don’t like people who say” I pray for you “when they know that this is not the case. “

Romney cited his belief when he defended his decision to vote for the President’s conviction this week, while Pelosi spoke openly about praying for Trump.

“The idea that a person of faith would pray for their political opponents or even their enemies is a central tenet of Christianity,” said Tapper.

“Every belief is different,” he continued. “But for me as a person of faith, nothing could point more clearly to a distance from the humility and love that so many of us receive from religion than the act of using a unified prayer breakfast to attack the faith of others. Demonstrate instead of humility and love, ego and revenge and defiance. “

