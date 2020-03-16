Jake Tapper correctly explains that fracking reduces US emissions

CLAIM: Fracking actually reduces U.S. carbon dioxide emissions, helping to combat climate change.

VERDICT: That’s right.

The credit goes to CNN anchor Jake Tapper for one of the most honest statements in any of the eleven Democratic debates in the 2019-20 election cycle: He explained, correctly, the hydraulic fracturing, which has helped move the U.S. as a source of natural gas and reduced carbon dioxide emissions.

Fracking involves injecting deep drilling fluids into rock formations that contain oil and natural gas, which helps extract them from deposits that were not previously considered commercial or even physically viable for development. It has helped the United States tap into its massive natural gas reserves, allowing utilities and transportation systems to move away from coal-oil-based fossil fuel to more efficient, cleaner, natural gas.

This, in theory, helps combat climate change by reducing the release of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas, into the atmosphere.

U.S. emissions dropped 2.1% in 2019, according to recent data. That fact has been largely absent from much of the climate change debate in the Democratic Party’s presidential primaries, which has revolved around radical policies like the “New Green Deal”.

Although only Sanders has adopted this policy, both Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) have pledged to eliminate fossil fuels and fracking.

Tapper asked Sanders in the Democratic debate on Sunday evening about CNN / Univision, “I want to talk to you about fracking. Because you want to ban fracking, which is a method of extracting natural gas. The Coal Apartment has given. instead of carbon emissions, so how can the US reach its zero emission target with completely out-of-the-picture fracking? “

Sanders responded that the threat of climate change was so urgent that it needed “dramatic” solutions, such as “an unprecedented massive investment” in wind and solar.

Joel B. Pollak is Chief Editor of Breitbart News and presenter of Breitbart News on Sunday at Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday night from 7pm. at 10pm. ET (4pm to 7pm PT). He won an A.B. in Social Studies and Environmental Sciences and Public Policy from Harvard College, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. He is the recipient of the 2018 Robert Novak Alumni Journalism Scholarship.He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, available at Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.