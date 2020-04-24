Jake Tapper launches Trump over “Lysol-Gate”

CNN Jake Tapper torn President Donald Trump over the “Lysol-gate” on Friday and called on the president’s defenders to put all this in the media.

Tapper noted with disbelief that “the company that makes Lysol also felt the need to issue a public statement warning customers not to consume their products.”

He called the White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany as well as “the president’s events in the right-wing media” claiming that the media took POTOS out of the box, before noting that Trump “made his empty defenses even less radical when he claimed to be sarcastic.” and poses questions to reporters. “

“It simply came to our notice then. Simply put, it’s a bald lie, “said Tapper. “The president didn’t even speak, asking the weird question about disinfectants to reporters, he was talking to an Homeland Security official who talked about how sunlight and disinfectants helped kill the corona when it was in the air and not porous surfaces, not when they were in the human body. “

“What is more important than Lysol-gate itself is that it all points to the president’s ability to handle this crisis, which has now killed more than 50,000 people in the United States,” he said.

