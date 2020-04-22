Jake Tapper Notes Failed VA Covid study for hydroxychloroquine

A nationwide study of Covid-19 patients treated with anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine has yielded extremely disappointing results, CNN anchor Jake Tapper He lamented his show on Tuesday, noting that he had found no medical benefits and more deaths from drug use.

Tapper presented the study, detailed in an Associated Press article published Tuesday afternoon, during a discussion with CNN’s chief medical officer, Dr. Sanjay Gupta. The drug, which is also prescribed for long-term treatment of lupus, has often been used by doctors as an experimental treatment for patients with coronary heart disease.

“What do you have to lose?” President Trump asked, Taper said at the beginning of the section, referring to one of Trump’s many moments about the drug, which included calling it a possible “game of change” by offering his own. His huge, extremely accurate warnings such as: “What do I know, I’m not a doctor?”

“Well, today a new Veteran Health study has found no medical benefit for hydroxychloroquine when it comes to patients with coronary artery disease and that it could harm patients who take it,” Tapper explained. “Sanjay, this is bad news, we all want this to work.”

“Without a doubt, we are all looking for a cure and hydroxychloroquine has received a lot of attention,” Gupta said.

However, it is not only the president who welcomes the unproven drug. The hosts of Fox News pioneers rushed to pioneer it as a possible cure for Covid-19. Lora Ingram has become the largest macro-agent of hydroxychloroquine, transferring its case (along with two of the most frequent medical visitors to its show) to the White House, while literally laughing and insulting virus experts who dare to question the effectiveness of the drug. Host Fox News, Sean Hannity, has also promoted hydroxychloroquine in many cases in the last two months, citing even small anecdotal examples of drug use that have no scientific rigor.

Throughout this campaign by Trump and conservative media singing the praises of hydroxychloroquine, medical professionals such as the head of the Trump administration’s infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fatsi, have expressed public attention to the drug. Others have warned of possible harmful, if not fatal, side effects, even when administered under medical supervision, off-label.

“This is a study of about 368 patients, another small study, Jake. We will do big data studies, so we have to do all these studies with one salt. This was not evaluated by like-minded people, it was not accidental. However, exactly what you said, Jake, the patients who took hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin in this study, this is Z-Pak, the antibiotic, did worse, “Gupta said, summarizing the details of the study. They had a mortality rate of 22% compared with patients who did not receive these drugs, who had a mortality rate of 11.4%. Well, it doesn’t look very promising, you know? This is another study among a study drums now, again, all very small, we are still waiting for the biggest studies, but if you look at France, you look at Brazil, you look at Sweden, you hear similar things. “

Watch the video above via CNN.

Do you have any advice we need to know? (email protection)

.