Jake Tapper Outraged by People today Defying Shelter-in-Put Edict

CNN’s Jake Tapper regularly expressed outrage at footage of people today jogging, roller-blading, keeping hands, and typically likely out and about in San Francisco, even after that city issued a shelter-in-put edict to prevent the spread of the coronavirus: “Who the hell are you?”

Location aside his typical equanimity, Tapper offered up a particular anecdote while pulling no punches in criticizing the apparently cavalier tactic some San Franciscans had been using towards the outbreak. On Monday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed issued a shelter-in-put purchase for the metropolis, the strictest social distancing measure of its type in the state.

“Look, I indicate, my father is turning 80 this thirty day period, you know?” Tapper reported. “People out there who are millennials or younger and wondering, ‘Well, if you are 80 yrs outdated, you know, it only impacts persons who are in their 70s and 80s,’ which is not correct, even though of course the persons in their 60s, 70s and 80s are most susceptible to it. What are you declaring, that my 80-12 months-aged father, consequently, is honest recreation?”

“The selfishness of individuals who are not taking this very seriously is — it’s just maddening,” he additional. “I get that men and women really don’t comprehend it, but what bothers me is people today who feel, ‘I’m younger, I’m not likely to die from it.’ Initially of all, not always genuine. 2nd of all, you could get definitely, really unwell and you could be wounded for the rest of your daily life with scarred lungs, and third of all, who the hell are you to be strolling close to just giving this to aged people today and you just flippantly dismiss it?”

Tapper’s visceral response was spurred by CNN reporting that showed people today in the metropolis defying the lockdown, by biking, jogging, and rollerblading along the waterfront.

“The mayor said to me that people are authorized if they will need to go out and go for a stroll and get a breath of clean air, they’re permitted to as extensive as they social distance. But that is not what we just noticed,” Tapper pointed out. “We observed people today likely for jogs, individuals likely about their daily life as if it’s ordinary. We’re getting told by the Centers for Disorder Manage and the Countrywide Institutes of Health that this is not normal. 1st of all, we see a entire bunch of individuals listed here who are not distancing. They’re keeping palms and walking down the avenue and, you know, ordinarily I’d say Bravo. But this is, this is essentially sort of enraging. The persons of San Francisco, or I shouldn’t say the people, but quite a few folks in San Francisco have obviously not gotten the message.”

