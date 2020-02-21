[Jake Tapper Variations Twitter Bio Just after Trump Mocks Him at Rally]

CNN anchor Jake Tapper changed his Twitter bio right after President Donald Trump stated no just one likes him during a campaign rally, Friday.

“I’ll tell you some thing about CNN. Jake Tapper… I know you never like him. Who likes him? Who the hell could like him?” Trump declared. “I consider his wife likes him basically, I seriously believe she does.”

“But Jake Tapper place out some points in essence saying… that the new Russia thing that began yesterday, that Putin wants to be guaranteed Trump wins, give me a break, but Jake Tapper mentioned it aint so,” he continued. “And if he did say that… mainly because they can convert him close to, or when Zucker sees him and says, ‘Why did you put that, I want it deleted and I want you to do a unique just one,’ but he did say that so I regard that due to the fact it is a further hoax tale.”

Subsequent the remark, Tapper set the estimate in his Twitter bio as a badge of honor.

Look at higher than via C-SPAN.