[jalaiah-harmon-made-the-renegade-in-only-ten-minutes!]

Jalaiah Harmon established the Renegade in history time!

The 14-yr-outdated dancer stopped by The Ellen Exhibit to carry out the viral TikTok dance and give a minimal perception to how she arrived up with it.

“It only took about five to 10 minutes, but it took a lot of tries. It was right just before dance [class], so I had to truly hurry but when I lastly got it, I posted it,” Jalaiah spelled out to Ellen.

Previously in the 7 days, Jalaiah fulfilled up with TikTok superstars Charli D’Amelio and Addison Easterling to perform the dance with each other for the to start with time. Check out it all go down!

