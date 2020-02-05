Jalen Berger raises the Wisconsin Badgers recruitment class to one of the country’s best national sports

Jalen Berger knows exactly what lineage he is likely to keep when he wears a football uniform from the University of Wisconsin.

Berger is a four-star New Jersey recruit that announced his verbal commitment to the Badgers at the Army All-American Bowl last month. He is expected to sign his national letter of intent to participate in the UW on Wednesday, the opening of the regular NCAA signing period.

Berger

The Don Bosco Preparatory High School product picks up on the history of its home state and brings out some of the best players in Badger’s history, including Ron Dayne, Jonathan Taylor and Corey Clement.

Expecting a player to come and put together the kind of career that Dayne, Clement, or Taylor has made may be unfair, but Daniel Sabella, Berger’s coach for his last year at Don Bosco Prep, says it’s a challenge the Berger can do justice.

“Do I think Jalen can handle it? Absolutely. I think that also excited Jalen. I think he’s excited to be compared to these guys and wants to follow in their footsteps and make a name for himself, ”said Sabella.

Berger received one of the 20 grants in the 2020 class, which also includes at least four walk-in grants. On Wednesday, the UW class finished 25th in the national team at 247sports and 27th at rivals. This would be the best class of the program in the recruitment leaderboard era. The class is fifth in the Big Ten, behind No. 5 Ohio State, No. 11 Michigan, No. 13 Penn State and No. 21 Nebraska.

Berger, who stands 6 feet and weighs 205 pounds, has a varied skill that has been improved by playing a number of positions. He was most likely to line up in the backfield, but Sabella used Berger’s speed and hands as a slot and external receiver.

This multitude of talents has helped Berger’s recruitment profile grow during his high school career, and he has been ranked among the top 15 in the nation by rivals, 247sports and ESPN. It could also help him quickly make snaps for UW after Taylor left for the NFL, and there is no clear choice for number 1, which will take second place next season.

“He is consistent. Jalen comes to work every day and wants to get better and really loves the game,” said Sabella.

UW won an intensive recruitment campaign for Berger, who had scholarship offers from at least 30 Power Five programs. Messages that Berger left for comment have not been returned.

Underwater coach Mickey Turner visited Berger shortly before the Big Ten game for the Badgers began and found that Berger was still in the research phase of his decision. Berger decided not to sign an NLI during the first contract signing in December to get a better overview of the teams he was considering and their classes.

His last choice was UCLA and Badgers, and a visit to Madison in November made UW a favorite.

“It was a lot for him, but he had a really good feeling when he visited and felt good. Wisconsin has done an excellent job of recruiting him. He definitely feels good about how everything has developed, ”said Sabella.

Sabella said he had never seen Berger stressed about his recruitment, and that serenity is what sets him apart most about Berger’s personality.

“I think he really took the time to do his research and make sure he agreed with his decision,” said Sabella.

“He’s a good guy in the way he does things. Very rarely do you see him getting frustrated or losing his nerve. When he’s excited, he’s excited, but he has expectations to be successful with it does not get over it. He expects it, that is his goal.

Nelson’s stock climbs

Although Jack Nelson is already enrolled at UW, his recruitment profile continues to grow.

Nelson

Nelson, a Stoughton product and offensive 6-foot 7-lineman, was brought up by 247sports on a five-star recruit last week and was awarded the Sports Illustrated “All-American Honors” award on Tuesday.

For the first time in the era of internet rankings, Nelson’s new rating gave UW five stars in successive seasons.

