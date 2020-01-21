Jalen hurts to wear a bespoke UA / OU helmet during National Bowl week

MOBILE PHONE, MOBILE PHONE – Even with six players present this week, the most fascinating name in this year’s Senior Bowl is a former Alabama player who is loved for what he didn’t do as much as what he did.

Oklahoma’s quarterback Jalen Hurts, the one-time Crimson Tide Starter-Turned backup, is arguably the biggest name in Mobile this week, and for good reason. The dynamic double-threat quarterback is not only a nationwide celebrity for his time in Tuscaloosa, but also a fascinating option for NFL teams looking to capitalize on the success of athletic quarterbacks like Baltimores Lamar Jackson and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes.

“I think the most important thing for me is to be the best version of myself, to show what I can do, to implement, to win and to work at a high level,” said Hurts on Monday during the Senior Bowl introductory news conference at the Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel in Mobile.

Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy announced Monday night that Hurts will wear a bespoke purple helmet in Saturday’s game that honors both Alabama and Oklahoma. There will be No. 2 from his time with the Crimson Tide on the left and the Sooners “OU” logo on the right. Hurts will still wear the No. 1 Senior Bowl kit in the game after playing that number in Oklahoma last season.

“It’s incredible – that’s cool, cool stuff,” said Hurts about his bespoke helmet. “Just being here, having the opportunity to play here, be back in Alabama, and represent two great schools that demonstrate my skills. I look forward to it.”

In addition to Justin Herbert from Oregon and Steven Montez from Colorado, Hurts, as one of three quarterbacks on the South List, also has the opportunity to stand on the sidelines with several former teammates from Alabama and some well-known faces from rival Auburn.

“Jalen has come a long, long way,” said Nagy. “And he is so loved that it was an easy decision for us to invite him. … because down here he’s such a beloved guy … who plays a different game in Alabama. … I’m looking forward to the game day because I think the tide community should come out and support Jalen. It is our opportunity to show him our appreciation. “

Mobile players in Alabama include defender Raekwdon Davis, full-back Anfernee Jennings, Safety Jared Mayden, and graduate Redshirt junior linebacker Terrell Lewis. Auburn’s senior bowl contingent includes defender Marlon Davidson and offensive attacker Prince Tega Wanogho.

The 6-foot-7 Davis is a physical specimen for which a few bogus designs were selected in the middle of Round 1, while Jennings and Mayden are more options for Day 2, while Davidson and Wanogho have 2-3 potential options at the start of Round 1 are. The only Crimson Tide player most intrigued by Nagy is Lewis, who chose not to appear in the Citrus Bowl last month to allow early start to his pre-training practice.

“Terrell Lewis from Alabama, his doctor will be tall, but this guy is unique,” said Nagy. “Terrell Lewis is almost impossible to compensate a player for having such a long, thread-like body, but he has hands like Mike Tyson’s. These long guys can’t generate good electricity and this guy is so explosive. He became just beaten up. It’ll all depend on how the (medical) stuff works, but when it comes to talent, he’s a top 15 choice. “

Considering some of his problems in Alabama, Hurts does nothing on day one. Many scouts and talent assessors criticize everything from his height of half a meter to his accuracy and consistency as a passer-by, the things that Nagy has identified as areas he has to answer for this week.

“Probably accuracy and consistency,” said Nagy. “He had some really good games earlier this year and he sees the field a lot better than ever, and I think that has to do with the experience he has gained in the position with anyone. But I’m going for a couple of years back, his newbie. ” and in year two (in Alabama) he definitely sees things a lot better, his eyes are faster. “

Hurts, who led the Crimson Tide to a comeback win over Georgia in the fourth quarter in the 2018 SEC championship game, was runner-up to this year’s Heisman Trophy after being awarded a total of 5,149 yards and third place nationwide, 53 touchdowns in his only season with the Big 12 Champion Sooners.

This happened after he left Alabama after three roller coaster seasons in Tuscaloosa as a graduate transfer. In two seasons he was 26-2 as the starting quarter back of the Crimson Tide before losing his place at Tagovailoa before the 2018 season. Of course, the writing was on the wall when Tagovailoa, who is considered one of the top two or three quarterbacks in this year’s NFL draft class, replaced Georgia Hurts at half-time in the 2017 national championship game after an ineffective first half.

“I don’t think there are experiences that I would bring back and share or change,” said Hurts. “I think everything happened for a reason. Everything happened as it should be. I think I’m stronger, wiser, a better man, a better player, a leader (because of) everything.”

For his college career, Hurts created more than 12,000 yards and 123 touchdowns between Alabama and Oklahoma. But it wasn’t until his final season that he questioned many naysayers about his ability as a passer-by and scored 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns, with nearly 70 percent going under the guidance of Sooners head coach and well-known quarterback whisperer Lincoln Riley.

This experience with multiple offensive systems – including five different offensive coordinators during his four-year college career – could give Hurts some advantage this week when working in the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive system. Not that Hurts made the challenge easy.

“The reality is, I have to learn it,” said Hurts. “It takes hard work and learning like in the past. But I look forward to mastering this challenge and taking it to a high level this week. “

Alex Byington is the beat reporter for Montgomery Advertiser in Alabama. He can be reached by email at abyington@montgome.gannett.com or on Twitter at @_AlexByington.