[jamaine-ortiz-stops-luis-ronaldo-castillo,-benefits-from-worcester]

RINGSIDE 29/02/2020

📷 Will Paul

4 Worcester fighters. Four knockouts. 4 thriving homecomings.

In front of a packed dwelling at The Palladium in downtown Worcester, CES Boxing kicked off its 2020 plan with a wild showcase of talent stay and completely on UFC Combat PASS®, highlighted by 4 hometown fighters earning knockout victories.

Unbeaten light-weight Jamaine Ortiz (13-, 7 KOs), the reigning WBC World Youth Light-weight Winner, stopped hard-hitting Mexican Luis Ronaldo Castillo (22-six) in the principal celebration when stablemate Irvin Gonzalez Jr. (14-two) dazzled in the co-element with a knockout get about Yeuri Andujar (five-three) to capture the vacant WBC World Youth Featherweight Title.

Gonzalez became just the fourth Youth champion in CES Boxing history, joining an special listing that consists of Ortiz, Matt Remillard and former pound-for-pound king “Bad” Chad Dawson. He and Ortiz, equally of whom competed jointly at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials prior to turning pro, are now the only American-born WBC Youth title-holders.

Battling for the very first time considering that August, Ortiz stored his perfect record intact and lived up to his nickname, “The Technician,” buying apart the taller Castillo ahead of two knockdowns in the 2nd spherical finished the battle at the two: 11 mark. Ortiz, who entered rated No. 15 in the NABF, expressed his drive to struggle for a globe title right before the conclude of upcoming year.

Gonzalez included the famed WBC Youth title to his resume in a thrilling showdown with Andujar, a lesser 126-pounder who bumped up in excess weight for the possibility to bring a championship back again home to Examining, PA. Andujar arrived out firing, turning the match into a slugfest early on, but Gonzalez utilised his jab, grew extra at ease as the struggle wore on, and despatched his opponent crashing through the ropes with a straight still left hand early in the sixth round that place the wheels in motion for a monster complete.

Gonzalez completed the fight with a next knockdown at the 43-second mark to protected his 2nd consecutive victory. CES Boxing is now the only promotion with two WBC Youth title-holders on its roster.

Also on the televised most important card, fellow Worcester native Kendrick Ball Jr. (14-1-2, 10 KOs) designed rapid function of 50-struggle veteran Ulises Jimenez (24-26-one) of Mexico Metropolis, clubbing his opponent with an overhand right that ended the bout 51 seconds into the opening round. Undefeated tremendous welterweights Jalen Renaud (five-) of Springfield, MA, and San Diego’s Laured Stewart (three-one) kicked off the broadcast with a spirited four-spherical battle with Renaud earning the gain by vast majority conclusion, 39-38, 39-37, 39-37.

On the preliminary card, Worcester cruiserweight Jake Paradise (three-two, three KOs) kicked off the hometown frenzy with a second-round knockout gain above Rogerio Dionizio (-two), scoring a number of knockdowns before referee Kevin Hope waived it off at the 41-2nd mark. New Haven, CT, flyweight Marisa Belenchia (two-) opened the celebration with a break up-choice win in excess of the match Shawna Ormsby (1-).