jamal-lewis-scores-very-first-premier-league-aim-as-relegation-threatened-norwich-secure-priceless-victory-against-leicester

Jamal Lewis scored his initial Premier League goal to increase Norwich’s survival bid as they secured a morale-boosting 1- get over superior-traveling Leicester on Friday night.

Canaries teammate Max Aarons discovered Lewis on the remaining aspect of the penalty area, with the full-back sending a fizzing work into the much corner of the net to send the Carrow Highway faithful into raptures with 20 minutes remaining.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Jamal Lewis was Norwich’s hero versus Leicester

Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester ended up devoid of prime goalscorer Jamie Vardy, who was dominated out with a calf challenge, and the site visitors ended up not able to come across the web in his absence, and have now absent 5 games with out a win in all competitions.

Leicester did have the ball in the web by way of Kelechi Iheanacho’s 2nd-50 % hard work, only for it to be ruled out on VAR assessment for handball.

On the anniversary of Delia Smith’s ‘let’s be acquiring you’ speech, the acquire indicates the Canaries have closed the gap to 17th-positioned Aston Villa to just 4 points.

Hamza Choudhury headed an early Leicester opportunity over the bar, ahead of Ben Godfrey nodded straight at Schmeichel at the other finish.

Leicester analyzed home goalkeeper Tim Krul for the very first time in the 18th moment, but Dennis Praet’s half-volley was easily saved.

Teemu Pukki has struggled for goals not too long ago, finding the web just twice this calendar year, and his very first chance of the sport, following currently being performed in by Ondrej Duda, was blocked by Caglar Soyuncu.

Getty Visuals – Getty Max Aarons celebrates right after delivering the help for Lewis

Following a marginally lacklustre start off, Norwich uncovered by themselves on the back again foot, with Ricardo Pereira’s cross guided onto the exterior of the post by Praet as the visitors appeared energetic.

Ayoze Perez experienced been quiet for the opening half an hour, but had a fantastic opportunity, forcing Krul into a very low help you save just minutes in advance of workforce-mate Iheanacho fired the ideal possibility of the very first fifty percent more than the bar from close variety.

Leicester started out the second half on prime, and were being pretty much rewarded for it following Iheanacho curled the ball into the back again of the Norwich net.

But the purpose was dominated out after a VAR critique judged the Leicester forward experienced dealt with the ball in advance of getting the shot.

Even with the readers having fun with most of the possession in the next 50 %, Norwich arrived shut to using the lead when Duda turned and fired the ball in the direction of the purpose from length, forcing Schmeichel into a flying preserve midway by the 2nd 50 %.

The Slovakian midfielder then had a different crack at aim, soon after becoming performed in by Emi Buendia, but Schmeichel was yet again up to the task and in a position to make the help you save and deny Duda for a 2nd time.

With significantly less than a quarter of the match remaining, it was Lewis who set the home aspect forward, managing the ball on his chest ahead of volleying the ball with the outside the house of his remaining boot into the bottom corner.

Immediately after getting the direct, Norwich were being forced to protect deep by Leicester, with Max Aarons producing some extended clearances to test and relieve the stress on the house defence.

With Leicester committing forwards to check out and get the equaliser, they have been almost caught on the counter, but substitute Josip Drmic’s curled strike was saved by Schmeichel.