Jameela Jamil accused of “misappropriation” by Graham Linehan

The creator of Ted’s father, Graham Linehan, came for Jameela Jamil, accusing her of “misappropriation” because of her identification with the eccentric.

The screenwriter wrote an article about Jameela, tweeting: “How is @jameelajamil not ashamed? This is MEASURES. “

He later explained his tweet, adding: “It’s about using the word” queer “to describe yourself. * I * mean * by appropriation. “

Without this, Jameela replied, “I’m a weird person. You’re the fuck. That’s how we both identify. “Graham says,” Lol, you’re a simple tourist. “

The actress Good Place opened up on her sexuality earlier this year, after a wave of criticism for her participation in the upcoming Legendary program – a competition dedicated to social culture and voguing.

Later she admitted that she regrets that she left at that time and said that “it was not done well.”

I am a strange person. You are aunt That’s how we both identify.

– Jameela Jamil ðŸŒˆ (@jameelajamil) April 22, 2020

“It was just an explosion. It was not well taken care of. I’m just human and I snapped! If I could go back, I would do it at another time, “she explained.

“I don’t know when it’s really appropriate, but it wasn’t the best time.”

Opening herself to the way she came out strange, she confessed that she was quiet on the news, because she wanted to keep part of her private life for herself – but she is glad she is not on her chest.

Graham was previously criticized for his comments on transgender people (Image: Getty Images)

“I never thought that my private life belonged only to me, so I tried to deal with it for so long because I don’t like to check if my love life is being studied,” Variety Live continued.

Meanwhile, Graham was widely criticized for his comments on transgender people.

In the past, Graham called on people to oppose Mermaids’ charitable funds that support transgender children by the National Lottery, as he described as seeking the “extreme ideological program.”

He also compared doctors treating transgender children to Nazis experimenting with children in concentration camps during his shocking appearance in NewsNight.

Later in an interview he tried to return to his comments, adding: “No, no, no, don’t get me wrong, I don’t compare it to Nazi concentration camps.”

He also denied being transphobic during an interview with Irish 98FM, saying, “Everyone who calls me transphobic, whenever I see this accusation, I say,” show me examples of my transphobism. ”

“And they can’t. I’m just saying that you should understand this, you should talk about it, and extremists should be removed from this conversation. And by extremists I mean anyone who tells you that you can’t talk.

Metro.co.uk contacted representatives of Jameel and Graham for further comment.

