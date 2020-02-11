Jameela Jamil admitted that she came out at an “inappropriate” time

Jameela Jamil is back with another post dealing with the consequences of her cast as a judge for HBO’s new reality show Legendary.

People quickly pointed out that Jamil had no connection to the ballroom and Vogue scenes. They also raised concerns that a supposedly heterosexual woman was tapped to become the face of the show, rather than the myriad of gays, mainly blacks, who make up the scene.

That was until Jamil came out strange at the height of the controversy. In a post titled “Twitter is Brutal,” she said she felt compelled to come out in response to the backlash. This was supported by some, while others accused Jamil of being a victim and glossing over the complexity of different queer identities and subcultures.

Now Jamil has directed the backlash towards the backlash. Jamil described last week as “a perfect cluster fuck” and went to Instagram to explain that she came out in a moment of panic and stress.

View this post on Instagram

Good. Last week was a perfect cluster fuck. It was completely overwhelming. The sequence of events was crazy, a misunderstanding was left uncorrected for too long, and misinformation spread too far, too quickly, then my timing was bad, and in a moment of distress and pain, personal things were blown out because if you had one have been a secret for decades and you’re traumatized. It always feels like it just bursts out of you at every moment, even the most inappropriate and unfortunate. Fortunately, I chose the * most inappropriate * and unfortunate time for me. ???????? Now you no longer have to be ashamed of yours. I peeked for all of us! ???????? But the timing aside. Better outside than inside, and thanks for the thousands of friendly messages and deeply personal letters from strangers and people I know who come to me privately. I do not take it lightly and I am pleased that you felt ready to tell even one person about it. Do it whenever you think it is right, as long as you think you are safe. Don’t feel bad if you hide it for as long as you want and move at your own pace. But don’t be ashamed to get it from your chest and know that you are not alone. There is a huge community of people who understand, respect and stand by you. We hope that this week will be quieter than the last one and send everyone the most love. Jam ????

Posted by Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamilofficial) on February 10, 2020 at 7:29 am PST

“My timing was bad, and personal things were blown out in a moment of distress and pain, because if you have been secret and traumatized for decades, it always feels like it could just come out of you at a certain moment blurt out even the most inappropriate and unfortunate, ”she wrote. “Fortunately, I have chosen the most unsuitable and unfortunate time, maybe ever mine.”

Although she was a bit vague about why people called her inappropriate, Jamil admitted and admitted that her reaction was partly a defense mechanism.

Jamil also added a message for people who may be in a similar situation. “Do it whenever you think the time is right, as long as you think you’re safe. Don’t feel bad if you hide it for as long as you need it, and move at your own pace. “

“But timing aside, better out than in.”

Image:

Getty Images / Rich Polk